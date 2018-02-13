Tuesday February 13, 2018
Our pick for today is ‘Triumph,’ the untold story of Perry Wallace. It’s the LA premiere of a documentary of the first black player of SEC basketball. In 1966 Perry Wallace faced angry white crowds waving confederate flags and shouting racial slurs ambassador Andrew Young, Eric Holder, Dr. Harry Edwards, and Oscar Robertson are among those who helped to tell this little known story.
Check out the trailer: https://www.paff.org/films/#!/film/triumph_the_untold_story_of_perry_wallace
For Valentine’s Day take your sweetheart to see Love Jacked. A very clever and funny romantic comedy that opened the festival this year. It screens tomorrow February 14th at 8pm and then again on Monday February 19th at 8:55pm
All films will be shown at Cinemark BHC 15
3650 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90008
For more information visit: www.PAFF.org