Sheila E called in today to talk about returning to Paisley Park for the first time since memorial services for Prince.  It was an emotional return and she shared highlights from her experience with us. We also talked up the upcoming Punta Cana Island Escape. Sheila headlines a lineup that includes Goapele, Chante Moore, Raheem Devaughn and more. I’ll be there to host and if you’ve ever seen the beautiful beaches in Punta Cana, as you can imagine we are excited.  Listen to our conversation and consider joining us in March!

 

Punta Cana Island Escape

March 15 – 21, 2018

The Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa

Punta Cana, Dominican Reupublic

https://www.jadarentertainmentislandescape.com

 

 

 

 

