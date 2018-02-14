Wednesday February 14th, 2018

The festival has something perfect for you and your Valentine tonight. They’re screening this year’s opening night film again. It’s a romantic comedy called “Love Jacked”. Check out the trailer below. The screening time is 8pm.

Tomorrow, Thursday February 15th, make plans to see the highly acclaimed documentary “Malcolm X: an Overwhelming Influence on the black Power Movement. It’s an enlightening look at Malcolm’s early life and the legacy of his powerful work in the historic struggles for freedom, justice and equality for Black people through the eyes of family, comrades and major civil rights figures. Showtime is 6:50pm and you can see it again on Monday February 19th at 11am.