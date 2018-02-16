courtesy of 3-D Theatricals

By Bill Dudley

Memphis Tennessee has long been a huge,rich, cultural melting pot for Blues, Rock and R&B artists. Aretha Franklin was born there. Louis Armstrong,Muddy Waters, BB King, Albert King, Morgan Freeman, Isaac Hayes, Sam & Dave, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Rufus & Carla Thomas and Reverend Al Green all helped put the city on the musical and celebrity map.

In the mid 1950’s, the Blues of WC Handy’s historic Beale Street, and the burgeoning interest of young white youth in upbeat rhythm merged for what many consider to be the birth of Rock and Roll. A small recording studio known as Sun Records, was the recording home for many great black artists of the day including BB King, Ike Turner, Rosco Gordon, Little Milton, and Junior Parker.

The owner of Sun Records, Sam Phillips was a white man constantly searching for an act that could break R&B music to a much wider audience. Sam was never able to do that, until a young teenage kid fresh out of high school came in to purchase studio time to record 4 songs for his mother. His name was Elvis Presley, and the rest is history.

Elvis was only contracted to Sun Records for about 2 years, before Sam was forced to sell his contract to a major label, RCA Records, so he could keep Sun Studios open for his other great burgeoning talent like Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Roy Orbison. This precious time capsule from December 4th, 1956, has become a great part of the history of American music.

One winter night in late 956, Elvis returned for a visit. Already in the studio were, Cash, Lewis and Perkins. They result was an an impromptu jam session. The event was later titled “The Million Dollar Quartet.” It wasn’t until 25 years later that these long lost tracks were discovered and released to the public.

In 2007, Floyd Mutrox and Colin Escott wrote a very compelling stage musical commemorating this historic musical event. For the past 10 years, “The Million Dollar Quartet” has become one one of the most popular stage productions in America. Your chance to see it is this weekend at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts center.

I had the pleasure of seeing this show last weekend, and highly recommend it for music lovers of all ages. I met the entire cast (actually having a late dinner with them) including John Countryman as Jerry Lee Lewis, David Elkins (Johnny Cash), Michael Goodwin (Carl Perkins), and Cole as Elvis Presley.

A local high school class watched the show the other day. Only 30 % of them knew who Elvia and Johnny Cash were, and virtually none of them had heard of Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee….but they LOVED THE SHOW! You will too.

