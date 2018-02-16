Friday February 16th, 2018

It’s the second and final weekend of the 26th annual Pan African Film Festival and Arts Fair this weekend at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza and since it’s a holiday weekend, the final day of the festival is Monday. Here are some of the highlights:

The Saturday Morning Children’s Festival presents “Lady and the Tramp” tomorrow, Saturday February 17th, at 10am followed by interactive activities with LA artists and craftspeople. The children’s festival is sponsored by the Lakers Youth Foundation.

Saturday night, the closing film is “The Forgiven” starring Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana in a tense thriller based on real events in the life of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Monday is your last chance to see one of my favorites from this year’s festival,” Sammy Davis Jr.: I Gotta Be Me” at 6:15pm. I’ll be doing a Q&A session immediately following the screening of this excellent film which features rarely seen performance footage and interview excerpts from Sammy and those who knew him best.

Visit www.PAFF.org for the complete festival lineup.

All films will be shown at Cinemark BHC 15

3650 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90008

