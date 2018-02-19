By Teresa and Paul Lowe www.chronicletravelers.com

Major star power of the very tall, athletic and Hollywood stars variety shined brightly at the NBA All-Star Weekend at Staple Center Los Angeles (Feb. 16-18 – www.nba.com/allstar). Hosting and embracing the good life at a slam dunk party was the always engaging Oscar-winning actor and entrepreneur Jamie Foxx.

All over the city music concerts, public events, celebrity basketball games, food, drink and private lounge parties were plentiful and packed with celebrity ‘A-listers,’ young as well as veteran NBA stars who mingled with fans to celebrate the city of angels and sports excellence. At Foxx’s ‘Blame On The Game Jack Daniels’ gathering at the Jeremy West Hotel, the ‘party bar of excellence’ was pushed to the next level of fun on a black carpet. Even for a town familiar with stars and fame, guests Shonda, April, and Rylie shared that this party was “really nice with real food.” They were adorably honest.

This Foxx party was draped in an atmosphere like that of a b-ball arena, complete with a half-court hoops up, and a concession stand serving up Fat Burgers and fries. Foxx and a few hundred invited friends, yours truly included, danced to tunes spun by DJ Irie as many folks seem to have truly enjoyed the free-flowing specialty whiskey cocktails. As the social saying goes ‘It Was Lit!’

Among a few familiar names stopping by the Foxx party; Jake Allyn – Star of the TV show The Quad. YouTube sensation ‘Dax’ the Rapper.’ Glynn Turman– Emmy Award-winning TV/Film/Stage actor and Rodeo Rider. Turman currently appears in How To Get Away With Murder. Also attending, Glenn’s wife, Jo-Ann Allen Turman- Founder of IX Wind Ranch Foundation’s Camp Gid D Up. Reginald T. Dorsey-TV Producer/Actor and American Black Cowboy. Taylor James-Stars in the movie Samson. Former WNBA Sparks star and entrepreneur Lisa Leslie. Celebrity TV Chef, Guy Fieri. Actor/Singer Keith Robinson. He stars in the movies All Eyez On Me and Dream Girls. Actor/Producer Damon Wayons. One time Lakers and Clippers player Matt Barnes. Actor Amin Joseph-Star of the TV show Snowfall, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G, Expendables, and Baywatch. Noel Braham. Star of TV’s The New Edition Story. Nathan Fluellen – Star of the new international travel show World Wide Nate. also passing through was one of Foxx’s running buddies crooner Keith Washington.

The NBA celebrated it’s 67th All-Star game, and the sixth time with Los Angeles as the host city. This year’s format was different. It was not a match-up between the east and west. Instead all-stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry chose the teams from a mix of conferences players for the teams.

At the final buzzer Team LeBron walked away with a 148 to 145 win over Team Stephen. Each team, by the way, played for local charities.

Yes, there was, even more, partying after the game!