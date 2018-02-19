By Deborah Howell
With a busted collarbone rendering my left hand and arm useless, here’s a few things I realize I’ve been taking for granted:

  1. Getting to spend afternoons with you.
  2. A really good shower, and a vigorous round of toothbrushing.
  3. Tying my shoes without using my teeth.
  4. Putting on and taking off my headphones  (this can’t be done one-handed, turns out.)
  5. Using a fork with my left hand. (I’m a Southpaw)
  6. Working out!!!!!
  7. Getting dressed in under an hour. Zipping my jeans in less than 15 min.
  8. Putting on makeup. (I hope there’s not a video of me trying this right-handed. It ain’t pretty.)
  9. Blow drying my hair (not even gonna TRY this one.)
  10. Sleeping on my side. Oh, I can’t wait to do that again!

And so it goes.  People go through much worse, and I’m on my way to getting stronger every day.  Just reaching out to tell you that I miss you terribly in the afternoons–but know you’re in great hands with Maggie McKay, Tammi Heide, Greg Mack, Dave Caprita, Mike Sakellarides, Michelle Briddell, and the rest of the amazing crew at 94.7 The WAVE.  Hope to see you soon!

Thanks to Pat Prescott, Talaya Trigueros, Frankie Ross and the entire Wave staff for their continued love and support. How did I get so lucky to be in your midst?  xoxoxoxoxxoxo

“Lovey” Howell

