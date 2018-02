94.7 The WAVE wants you to get more happy with a visit to Disneyland® Resort.

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE will win four 1-Day, 1-Park tickets to get more adventure on Star Tours-The Adventures Continue!, more thrills on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! and, more delicious flavors at the Food & Wine Festival March 2nd through April 12th!

Keep listening to The WAVE for your next chance to Get More Happy at the Disneyland Resort!

You can also ENTER ONLINE HERE!