Enter below for your chance to win a $100 SUBWAY gift card!

Turn a good morning into a GREAT morning at Subway® restaurants with three NEW warm and cheesy Breakfast Croissants for just $3.49 each! It starts with a flaky and delicious freshly baked croissant, sliced sideways to make the perfect platform for your custom-built breakfast. Then pick your favorite from three cheesy, melty options. Choose the tasty, classic Egg and Cheese Croissant Sandwich or the savory Black Forest Ham, Egg and Cheese Croissant Sandwich. There’s also the always flavorful Turkey Breast, Egg White and Cheese Croissant Sandwich. And don’t forget, at Subway you can add any veggies you want, like green peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach. Then your custom-made sandwich is toasted, creating a perfectly warm masterpiece. It’s the easy way to start your day with a satisfying meal, even when you’re on the go. And for a limited time, you can get a warm, cheesy Breakfast Croissant for just $3.49! Only at Subway® restaurants.

Limited time only from opening until 11 a.m. at participating restaurants. Additional charges for Extras. Plus applicable tax. No additional coupons or discounts may be applied.