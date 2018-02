Enter to win an Epson EcoTank ET-4750 printer! The ET-4750 offers revolutionary cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks. It includes up to 2 years of ink in the box. That’s an incredible amount of ink — enough to print up to 11,000 pages, and equivalent to about 30 ink cartridge sets! With Epson’s EcoTank printer, you get an unbeatable combination of value and convenience.