Win Only The Brave on Blu-Ray!

The WAVE

ONLY THE BRAVE is based on the true story of a team of local firefighters who – through hope, determination and sacrifice – become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the nation.

In this action-packed account, an acclaimed ensemble cast including Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly, deliver an inspirational performance about the firefighters who forge a unique brotherhood as they fight a fateful fire to protect our lives, our homes and everything we hold dear.

ONLY THE BRAVE.  Own now on Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD at Walmart.  Rated PG-13. SonyPictures.com.

Comments are closed.

More From 94.7 The WAVE

SoCal Honda Sound Stage
12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live