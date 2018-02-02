Win Passes to The WAVE’s screening of ‘Black Panther!’

Enter to win passes to the advance screening of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther at AMC Burbank on February 13th!

Black Panther follows T’Challa who returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king, but when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Black Panther hits U.S. theaters on February 16, 2018. Rated PG-13.