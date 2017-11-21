Win Tickets to The Holiday Cool Down

This Holiday season give the gift of Marsha” .There’s absolutely no better gift this holiday season to give than the gift of Marsha” Already proven as a talented, sought after songwriter and revered platinum-selling artist, Marsha Ambrosius is meeting the next challenge in her already impressive musical career by reinventing herself as a solo artist with her J Records debut disc LATE NIGHTS & EARLY MORNINGS.

The Holiday Cool Down starring Marsha Ambrosius with special guest Chico Debarge takes place in a amazing intimate theater with limited stage seating available for twenty four music enthusiasts that will have the opportunity to enjoy a once in a lifetime rare Concerts One face to face person to person music journey.