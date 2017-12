It’s that wonderful time of the year! That time of family, cheer, giving, and warm tidings. Yes the holidays are here and to add to those warm spirits is a touch of holiday soul! On December 21, 2017, the Inland Empire will experience the soulful sounds of Musiq SoulChild, the heartfelt melodies of VH1 Love & Hip Hop LA Keyshia Cole, and the raw emotions of Ro James. It’s the Holiday Soul Concert and the stage is being set for a night of true entertainment.