Win Tickets to WAR at City National Grove of Anaheim!

Multi-platinum selling band WAR returns to City National Grove of Anaheim on Friday, December 29. WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for over 4 decades before millions across the globe. Hits include “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “The Cisco Kid,” and “Low Rider.” The phenomenal group has been honored twice by its hometown of Los Angeles for making positive contributions to the betterment of the community with its powerful music. Tickets on-sale at AXS.com.