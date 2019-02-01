3 Game Day Cocktails to Shake Up Your Big Game Drinking
When it comes to drinking during a Super Bowl party, the normal slate of options doesn’t leave space for much creativity. The biggest choice you have to make is whether you want your beer in a can or a bottle. But there’s no reason you can’t have a little more fun.
We caught up with expert New York bartender Will Benedetto, director of bars like The Wilson and Parker & Quinn, so he could teach us some of his favorite game day cocktails, from a riff on a Margarita, to a leveled-up beer.
This Super Bowl Sunday, ditch the same old 12-pack you always get and mix up one of Benedetto’s drinks of choice.
Oh, and we know that one of the perks of popping open a cold beer is that it’s fast and easy to do while the game is going on. But we’re 100 percent positive that someone at the party is just there for the commercials and the nachos, anyway. Just make them do the shaking and stirring.
LES is More
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Bacardi Carta Blanca
- .75 oz of Lime Juice
- .5 oz of Simple Syrup
- .25 oz of Banana Liqueur
- Pinch of salt
- Avocado purée
Directions: Shake hard and serve in a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with toasted avocado pit.
Yuzu Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Casamigos Reposado Tequila
- .75 oz of lime juice
- .5 oz of Yuzu Liqueur
- .25 oz of Honey
Directions: Shake hard with ice and pour over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and a dash of togarashi for spice.
Tailgate Two-Step
Ingredients:
- .5 oz of Casamigos Blanco Tequila
- .5 oz of Aperol
- .25 lemon
- 10 oz of Corona
Directions: Stir the tequila, aperol, and lemon together until well chilled and pour into a corona bottle. Garnish with a lemon wedge and edible flowers.