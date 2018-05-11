3 Tips To Protect Your Home From Burglary

From 2015 to 2016, Los Angeles experienced a near 17% increase in robberies, with almost 9,000 burglaries being committed within that time. As such, area homeowners who wish to avoid becoming a statistic should consider making their homes less enticing to burglars. Here are three tips on how to do just that.

Keep up with your landscaping

Recently, NBC-affiliate TV station KVTV surveyed 86 convicts currently serving time for burglary. When asked what made a home an ideal target for burglary, the respondents noted that homes with overgrown trees and bushes in the front yard were very appealing. The shrubbery acted as a shield from prying eyes that allowed them to break in, ransack a home and escape without detection. To make your home less appealing to burglars, keep up with your landscaping so that your main entryways are plainly visible from the street.



Get some motion-activated lights installed

Another effective deterrent against home burglary is motion-activated lights. The vast majority of home burglaries are committed by desperate amateurs, not hardened criminals. Consequently, a burglar looking to perform a quick nighttime home invasion could easily be scared off by the greatly increased risk factor of discovery that comes with a set of powerful floodlights suddenly coming on in response to their presence on your property.



Invest in a quality security door

According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, 95 percent of burglaries involved forced entry of a vulnerable entry point like a window or door. Homeowners interested in protecting themselves against intruders should secure their house’s most vulnerable entry points with high-quality home security products like Crimsafe by Wynstan USA’s security screens and security doors. Both are made of 304 Grade Stainless Steel tensile-tuff security mesh that can stand up to even the most motivated burglars. Crimsafe’s security mesh-enhanced products are an ideal home security solution as they are designed to withstand multiple edged weapons, blunt objects and dynamic impact attacks.



