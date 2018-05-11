3 Ways Home Security Screens Can Save You Money (allows you to open the windows/doors and save on AC; protects from theft)

Cost-conscious Los Angeles homeowners should consider installing high-quality home security screens. These screens can actually save money in a number of surprising ways.

They can help make your home burglar resistant

The most significant way security screens can help homeowners save money is by making their domiciles more burglar resistant. High-quality screens, such as the Crimsafe Tensile-Tuff models made by Wynstan USA, can withstand repeated attacks from even the most motivated home invader. Made with 304 Grade Stainless Steel Mesh and a patented Mesh Clamp System that uses two pieces of serrated aluminum to hold the screen in place, Crimsafe’s screens can’t be cut, kicked in or torn loose.

They can make your home cooler

Another great benefit of Crimsafe security screens is that they can actually make your home cooler. When a Crimsafe Grille is applied over the whole area of a single glazed window, it can improve the window’s solar heat gain coefficient by up to 53%. In layman’s terms, that means that screened windows allow less solar energy into your home, so it will feel less like an oven during the warmer months. And as Crimsafe’s Tensile-Tuff mesh doesn’t impede airflow, you can open your windows and doors to cool your home and leave your electricity-hungry air-conditioning system off.

They can help prevent house fires

The 2017 wildfire season has inflicted an estimated $180 billion toll on the state of California. One way homeowners can protect themselves from contributing to this year’s staggering losses is by outfitting all of their home's doors and windows with Crimsafe security screens. As their mesh is made with an aperture (opening)size of 1.5mm x 1.5mm, they are highly effective in keeping out the burning embers that are a leading cause of house fires in California.

