626 Night Market Announce Summer Dates for 2019
By Reanna Hilario
LA and OC’s favorite food market is back! Recently, 626 Night Market announced the dates they’ll be bringing back the 626 Night Market this summer.
- July 5-7
- July 12-14
- August 9-11
- August 30-September 1
626 Night Market is held at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, CA. The hours are from Friday, Saturday & Sunday: 4PM to 12AM. Admission is $5 at the door, cash only.
Grab your cameras and get your elastic waistband shorts ready, it seems like we have a whole lot of new food options to try out!
For more info and details on who’s going to be at this year’s night market, follow their socials @626NightMarket.
BRING ON THE MEMORIES. Whether you spent your childhood at night markets in Asia, met your true love at one of our events in California or decided to have FWBs (Food With Benefits) forever, bring on the memories and create new ones with our 8th season! We will have a total of 10 night market events including @ocnightmarket and @norcalnightmarket in 2019! Who's coming out?! ----