7 Best Places To Go Apple Picking Near LA
If you need a cute weekend plan, take a drive about two hours out of Los Angeles to an apple picking getaway! We put together 7 places to check out on a crisp, Fall day.
- Riley's at Los Rios Rancho
- 39611 S Oak Glen Rd
Oak Glen
92399
Picking Double Red Delicious today! o o o #perfectweather @rileysatlosrios @oakglen
Willowbrook Apple Farm
- 12099 S. Oak Glen Rd.
Yucaipa, CA
92399
We are open today for upick apples, upress apple cider, and BBQ! Come join us in the fresh mountain air for some autumn fun!! #willowbrookfarm #iloveoakglen #ilovefall #mountainair
Brian Ranch Airport U-Pick Orchard
34810 Largo Vista Rd
Llano
93544
Get yourself someone that loves you even when you insist on driving to the High Desert for the third time in four weeks to lose your mind in stone fruit orchards once again, and who is actually kind of psyched about it too. Love you, @gregnelsonhpdad.
- Parrish Pioneer Ranch
- 38561 Oak Glen Rd, Oak Glen
Stone Soup Farm
12131 S. Oak Glen Rd. ,Oak Glen, CA 92399
At Stone Soup Farm, we are happy to be able to provide fun fall activities for families. One of our favorites is apple picking. Join us on the farm this weekend to celebrate your October the right way! -- #oakglen #applepicking #family #october #stonesoupfarm #memories
SLO Creek Farms
6455 Monte Rd
SLO,CA,93401
- Avila Valley Barn
- 560 Avila Beach Drive San Luis Obispo CA 93405
Come see us at the barn this weekend! First of the season u-pick apples will be available! Open 9am-6pm!
