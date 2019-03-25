7-Eleven Launches A Sit-Down Restaurant

Can we get a Big Gulp of beer, please? In need of a new date spot, but don't want to go to some stuffy expensive restaurant? Well, good news for you. 7-Eleven is launching a sit-down restaurant that - wait for it - also serves alcohol.

At first, you might be a little sketched out, but it seems promising! By going upscale, 7-Eleven pushes the normal boundaries of stop-and-go mini-marts. This international convenience store opened its first sit-down cafe in Dallas, Texas, with talks of them opening more sit-down 7-Eleven's in San Diego and Washington, D.C.

In collaboration with the Laredo Taco Company, the Dallas location serves as the Lab Store for future 7-Elevens. At this store, they have a frozen yogurt and ice cream bar and a freshly-baked pastry area. They even have a section called "The Cellar," where they have wine, beer, and cider. I don't know about you, but all of this sounds pretty perfect. We're anxiously waiting for the San Diego store to open so we can drive down there and try it ourselves!

