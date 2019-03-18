7 Must Try Coffees in Los Angeles
In Collaboration with LAEats
LAeats is serious about food, and we are equally serious about our coffee. Finding the best coffee shops, coffee roasters, and coffees to drink is one of the reasons LAEats started. About 70% of the coffees we try don't make our strict criteria, so know we only share the best of the best, and this list is the MUST TRY Coffees from all over LA.
Prepare for some great Single Origin coffees and doughnuts that'll get you down to the beach, and Cofftails which are coffee cocktails and will give you a new way to enjoy your favorite caffeine. Americanos might be made with shots of espresso, though you drink them just like your favorite hot or iced coffee, so you will see them on this list. Don't worry we have Cold Brew covered, and all of these coffees have been tried without sugar or cream. From Korea town to Santa Monica, and Studio City to Calabasas this list of hot, cold and other kinds of coffee will make you want to try all 7 in one very long caffeinated day.
7. Topanga Table 9
- Coffee
ORGANIC COFFEE -- $3.50

#eatsfact (TM) The Topanga Table is expanding their great outdoor patio by about 50%. Try their Organic Groundwork's Coffee with brunch.

Worth a return visit?

Topanga, CA -- The Topanga Table
6. Sidecar Doughnut- Santa Monica, CA & Costa Mesa, CA
- Cold Brew
COLD BREW -- $5.00 (Large)

#eatsfact (TM) Sidecar Donuts & Coffee is originally from Newport Beach,CA and us know for their Huckleberry Don't. Newport Beach is also where their coffee roaster Common Room is based who roasts their custom blend.

Worth a return visit?

Santa Monica, CA -- Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee
5. Red Window Coffee- Studio City, CA
- Americano
AMERICANO -- $3.00

#EatsFact (TM) Red Window Coffee sources their roasted coffee beans from Tectonic Coffee, a local Los Angeles roster that opened in 2016 founded by Deaton Pigot.

Worth a return visit?

Studio City, CA --Red Window Coffee
4. Cofax Coffee - Los Angeles - Fairfax District
- Drip Coffee
DRIP COFFEE -- $4.00

#eatsfact (TM) Cofax Coffee serves Stumptown Coffee or Ruby Roasters for their drip selection. TIP: Call in your breakfast orders to have them ready when you arrive.

Worth a return visit?

Los Angeles - Fairfax, CA -- Cofax Coffee

Drip Coffee Ruby Colorful Coffee - EL SALVADOR Talnamica Roasted 10/26/2017
3. Cold Cocked Coffee - Los Angeles - Korea Town
- Mexican Mole
MEXICAN MOLE -- $5.00

#EatsFact (TM) Cold Cocked specializes in iced coffees & tea cocktails, called "Cofftails" for the iced coffees. They're also proud of their hot drip coffee.

Worth a return visit?

Los Angeles - KTown, CA -- Cold Cocked Coffee

* Adam Fleischman crafted the great drinks during our visit to Cold Cocked Coffee.
2. Bluestone Lane -Los Angeles
- Long Black (American)
LONG BLACK (Americano) -- $3.25

#eatsfact (TM) Bluestone Lane has 8 cafes on the east coast in DC, NJ, NY,& PA in addition to their growing coffee shops across the US.

Worth a return visit?

Los Angeles, CA -- Bluestone Lane
1. 10 Speed Coffee- Calabasas & Santa Monica, CA
- Single Origin (Costa Rica)
SINGLE ORIGIN (Costa Rica) -- $4.00

#EatsFact (TM) 10 Speed Coffee recently opened a new location in Santa Monica on 20th and Santa Monica Blvd. The Santa Monica location is also bike friendly and has its own outdoor patio too.

Worth a return visit?

Calabasas, CA -- 10 Speed Coffee

Single Origin Coffee - Currently Costa Rica