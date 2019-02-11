7 MUST TRY Sandwiches in LA
In Collaboration With LAeats
Los Angeles has always been a home to great sandwiches and the last year has only brought on some new contenders for MUST TRY Sandwich. Discover all types of bread bringing this variety of sandwiches to life.
LAeats has searched all of Southern California for the MUST TRY Sandwiches and will share the 7 that we are currently most excited about. You'll see great cold sandwiches, hot sandwiches you don't want to miss, and of course, melts, and if the bagels are closed it's a sandwich.
No matter the type of sandwich you like, all of ours will be worth the money and make you want to come back and have it again soon. These are must try meatballs sandwiches, pastrami sandwiches, and egg sandwiches to name a few.
1. #19 - PASTRAMI, SWISS CHEESE & COLE SLAW
- Los Angeles - Langers Square, CA
- Langer’s Delicatessen
Hand-cut hot pastrami, cole slaw, russian dressing, swiss cheese on double-baked rye bread.
2. THE SANDO
- Los Angeles - Chinatown, CA
- Howlin' Rays
Boneless Breast, Slaw, Comeback Sauce, Pickles on a Butter Bun.
3. MEATBALL & MELTED CHEESE
- Woodland Hills, CA
- Cricca’s Italian Deli
Meatball & melted Cheese with house made marinara sauce.
4. LAeats BREAKFAST SANDWICH (OFF MENU)
- Calabasas, CA
- 10 Speed Coffee
Eggs, cheddar cheese, turkey bacon, arugula, aioli on a brioche roll.
5. PEPPER STEAK
- Los Feliz, CA
- Giamela’s Submarines Sandwiches, Pizza & Pasta
Served Hot with cheese, tomatoes, pickles and onions.
6.THE EVE TROEH
- Los Angeles - Fog Town, CA
- Wax Paper Co.
Red chili chicken salad, corn de gallo, lime mayo, lettuce, cotija cheese, bub & grandma’s ciabatta.
7. CHICKEN PARMESAN SANDWICH
- Los Angeles, CA
- Eastside Market Italian Deli
Crunchy italian roll, breaded chicken, house made red sauce and provolone cheese.