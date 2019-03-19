9 Places To See 'Super Bloom' Without Super Crowds

By: Yasmin Cortez



The 'Poppy Apocalypse' is here!

The Spring 'Super Bloom' brought a wave of visitors that resembled 'Disneyland-size crowds' to Lake Elsinore over the weekend causing a temporary closure.

Other parks also experienced similar large crowds and overflowing parking, leaving visitors unable to fully experience the magic of the 'Super Bloom!'

Although, not all Blooms are the same and vary in size and spectacle, the peak season in Los Angeles County is usually mid-March to early April, so curious visitors still have a chance to see blooms before it's over.

Check out some of these alternative locations to see the 'Super Bloom' without the super crowds!

1. Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

A post shared by DlkatzDesigns (@dlkatzdesigns) on Mar 18, 2019 at 4:28pm PDT

'Super Bloom' flowers are expected to be in peak bloom in April at the reserve north of Los Angeles. At the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve you can take your hiking gear and hike through the trails that loop through the fields of brilliant orange. Call the hotline for status updates at 661-724-1180 or click here for information.

2. Arthur B. Ripley Desert Woodland State Park

A post shared by Dean Smith (@im8x10) on Mar 14, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

The Arthur B. Ripley State Park is located west of the Antelope Valley Reserve and offers terails and a field of vibrant California Poppies. Click here for location and information.

3. Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

A post shared by Diarmuid Gavin (@diarmuidgavin) on Mar 15, 2019 at 8:04pm PDT

If you want to beat the LA crowds head south east about 150 miles of LA, The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park has several locations within the state park to find super bloom flowers. Be sure to check for updates on the wildflower bloom before heading out there!

4. Carrizo Plain National Monument

A post shared by Darren (@darrenthedude1985) on Mar 11, 2019 at 3:26am PDT

About 170 miles away from LA and LA Crowds, 'Super Bloom' flowers are flourishing bright yellow throughout the fields. Click here for information.

5. Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks

A post shared by The ACE Agency (@theaceagency) on Mar 16, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

The Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks are flourishing with flowers and 'Painted Ladies' Butterflies for the spring bloom! The OC organization offers tours and wildflower updates here.

6. Malibu Creek State Park

A post shared by Ashley Polski Art (@minttinadventures) on Mar 16, 2019 at 6:42pm PDT

Although, the park suffered some damages in the November 2018 wildfire, some areas have recovered in time for a late-winter bloom. Keep an eye out for Purple Lupin and Golden California Poppies along Crags Road Trail. Click here for information.

7. Catalina Island

A post shared by Eddie Hoffmann (@catalinaeddie_catafornia) on Mar 16, 2019 at 7:51am PDT

Catalina Island not only has 'Super Bloom' flowers flourishing throughout the mountains, you can also find wild bison! Click here for details.

8. Tejon Ranch

A post shared by Hannah (@hannahandplants) on Dec 16, 2018 at 8:58am PST

North of LA and east of the 5 Freeway, Tejon Ranch is a sprawling conservation area. The Tejon Ranch Conservancy offers a community hike program that explores the area's wildflowers. Details are here.

9. Point Mugu State Park

A post shared by Mariana Rodriguez (@marodcar) on Mar 16, 2019 at 5:07pm PDT

Located south of Oxnard off Highway 1, the park has about 70 miles of hiking trails. Click here for updates.