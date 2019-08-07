Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in overturned car in Sylmar

From ABC7.com

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Well known for playing villains, actor Danny Trejo got the chance to play hero on Wednesday when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car in Sylmar.



Trejo happened to be in the area when two cars collided Wednesday afternoon in the area of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue.



One of the vehicles overturned onto its roof and a baby was trapped inside, strapped into a car seat.



Trejo and another bystander helped rescue the child.



Trejo crawled into the overturned wreckage from one side, he recalled, but he couldn't unbuckle the child's car seat from that angle.



The other bystander, a young woman, crawled in from the other side of the overturned vehicle and was able to undo the buckle. Trejo was then able to get the baby out of the car seat and pulled safely from the wreckage.



The Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were transported to a hospital, but there were no life-threatening injuries.



The cause of the accident remains under investigation. But Trejo said it appeared to him that one of the drivers may have run a red light.



He had some advice for other motorists and parents:



"Pay attention," he said.



"And the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God."