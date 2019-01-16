Steven Van Zandt (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Ronald McDonald House New York)

Actor/Musician Steven Van Zandt Joins Los Angeles Teachers Strike

January 16, 2019

Steven Van Zandt, a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and actor on HBO's The Sopranos and Netflix's Lilyhammer, joined the United Teachers Los Angeles and the LAUSD teachers on the picket line today to show his solidarity with the teachers. Van Zandt is an outspoken advocate of public education and has even started his own non-profit, the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation, to get arts back into the classroom.

Van Zandt joined Alex Caputo Pearl (UTLA President), Diane Ravitch (Professor and national public education advocate), and Arlene Inouye (UTLA Officer and Bargaining Chair) for a news conference this morning at Los Angeles' Hamilton High School. It's the first teachers strike to hit the LAUSD in 30 years as thousands of educators are seeking increased pay, smaller class sizes and the hiring of more support staff, such as nurses, counselors and librarians.

For the latest on the LAUSD strike go to KNX1070

Recent Podcast Audio
This Lady Loves Sports #15 - Monique Vobecky This Lady Loves Sports with Pat Prescott
This Lady Loves Sports #14 – Sharon Robinson This Lady Loves Sports with Pat Prescott
Pat Prescott talks to Ronald Bell from Kool and the Gang KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott talks with Stephen Bishop From "Coins For Christmas" KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott talks Komics For Kids with Rudy Moreno and Fritz Coleman KTWVFM: On-Demand
The Los Angeles Children's Chorus KTWVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes