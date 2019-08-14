Amazon Prime Institutes 'Maisel Day' In Celebration of 20 Emmy Noms for Hit Show

Amazon Prime Original, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has received a whopping 20 Emmy Nominations, making the show the most nominated comedy series of the year. In celebration of these record-setting nominations for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon has partnered with participating businesses across Los Angeles to throw it all the way back to 1959. On Thursday, August 15th, various restaurants, retailers and hotels are cutting back prices to imitate 1959 pricing. For instance, Canters Delicatessant will be offering 99 cent Pastrami sandwiches, participating Drybar locations will be offering $2 blow-outs and Chevron Gas, Santa Monica, will be offering gas for 30 cents a gallon.

Oy vey, right!? Be prepared for major crowds, and head to Maiselday.com for more information about participating retailers...you do not want to miss this!

Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is set to return, although no official release date has been announced yet. Last week on the official Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Instagram account a photo was posted, giving fans an inside peek into what was to come in season three!