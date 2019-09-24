8th Annual National Voter Registration Day is Today

If you want to have an impact at the ballot box this year and next year, you might want to take part in the 8th Annual National Voter Registration Day Tuesday.

Get more info at: https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/

According to Executive Director Brian Miller the goal is to register a quarter-million people on this day alone nationally either online or in-person at locations across the country.

Just by looking at the number of volunteer partners assisting in the effort, they just might reach that goal.

"We had anticipated in the drop in the number of partners this year because you know it's a local election. We always get higher turnout in mid-term election years and presidential election years. We have over 4,000 partners to sign on to do events this year and that's a sign there is a lot of energy and a lot of motivation to participate in this process," Miller said.

If you want to register in person, you can take part in events at Santa Monica College, Cal Poly Pomona and San Bernardino Valley College running throughout the day.

WHEN: National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Voter registration drive and demonstration of ballot marking device

WHERE: Santa Monica College Quad

1900 Pico Boulevard

Santa Monica, California 90405