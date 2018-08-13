Aretha Franklin is 'Gravely Ill' at Detroit Hospital: Report

By Scott T. Sterling

Long live the queen.

Reports out of Detroit say that legendary singer Aretha Franklin, known around the world as the Queen of Soul, is “gravely ill,” and surrounded by family and friends at a Detroit-area hospital.

The announcement was made by local TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy, who spoke with members of the Franklin family.

“I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill,” Cassimy shared on Twitter earlier this morning (August 13). “I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release.”

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

Franklin, who turned 76 in March, was forced to cancel two shows in New Jersey earlier this year on doctor’s orders.

The singer’s most recent performance was Nov. 2 of last year at the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York. Franklin’s most recent public show was at Philadelphia’s Mann Center in August 2017 (via Detroit Free Press).

Celebrity fans and admirers have deluged social media with well wishes for the soul legend.

"Praying for the Queen of Soul," tweeted Mariah Carey, who appeared with the music legend in 1998 on the first "VH1 Divas" special. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Missy Elliott, and ESPN TV reporter/Detroit native Jemele Hill are just some of the stars offering the singer their support.

Everyone here at Entercom sends our love, thoughts and prayers to Aretha Franklin and her family during this time. Considering all of the incredible and timeless music she’s shared with all of us over her groundbreaking career, it’s the least we can do.

There are few artists who have actually changed the face of popular music, let alone do it with the elegance, grace and sheer God-given talent of Aretha Franklin.

Godspeed, Queen of Soul.





