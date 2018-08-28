Forever Our Queen: Aretha Franklin Remebered in Detroit

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of fans gathered en-masse outside of Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit to pay their respects to the legendary “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin.

Franklin, who passed away on August 16th 2018 at the age of 76 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, was laid in repose in a gold-plated casket that glowed beneath the grand rotunda’s glass dome ceiling. Surrounded by clouds of pink and purple roses, her ruby-red dress, matching stilettos and earrings shimmered.

As her music spilled into the streets, many fans took to song and dance to celebrate the life and legacy of Franklin. One mourner put it best: “she was a diva to the end”.

Long live the Queen of Soul!

Aerial view shows line stretching around the block with fans and mourners waiting to pay their final respects to legendary singer Aretha Franklin, as her body lies in state at the Charles Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. https://t.co/Q2P8ldK04p pic.twitter.com/8AsBRYL7u7 — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2018