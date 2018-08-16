The WAVE Remembers Aretha Franklin

By Scott T. Sterling

Throughout her life and storied career, Aretha Franklin demanded respect.

As the legendary singer and musical pioneer has died at the age of 76 today (August 16), that same respect is being offered up in reverential waves honoring Franklin’s memory and immense cultural legacy.

“Aretha helped define the American experience,” shared U.S. President Barack Obama via social media today. “In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace.”

Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade—our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. May the Queen of Soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/bfASqKlLc5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 16, 2018

Beatles legend Paul McCartney also shared a tribute to Franklin with a heartfelt social media message: “Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years,” McCartney penned. “She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul.”

Video of Aretha Franklin - (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (Live at Kennedy Center Honors)

The WAVE’s own Maggie McKay had the honor of exclusively interviewing Aretha Franklin in 2009, chatting with the singer about living life as a musical legend, and how she handled the non-stop barrage of accolades for her musical talents.

“It could go to your head if you allowed it to,” Franklin said of being considered the greatest singer of all-time by Rolling Stone magazine. “But I didn’t. I’m just appreciative for it. But it floored me. I keep my feel on the ground and my head out of the clouds. Not being carried away with beautiful things people give you sometimes.”

Aretha Franklin (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

McKay talked to Franklin about the singer’s deep connection to the Hollywood Bowl and a special memory of the iconic venue.

“Over 35 years ago, I was at the Hollywood Bowl and had the pleasure of standing in the wings waiting to go on, and Sugar Ray Robinson, the welterweight champion of the world, was standing in the wings as well,” Franklin shared. “At that time, I was a little too shy to say anything to him, but I was a big fan of his. Of course the Bowl itself, it reminds me a little bit of Radio City (Music Hall in New York City). Just a little more unique as it sits within a mountain, which is just really staggering, you know. It’s absolutely beautiful just to look at, not to mention singing there.”

The singer also revealed her love of L.A.’s own Pink’s hot dogs, and the night she shared the famous franks with a local concert crowd.

“I had a wonderful time at the Nokia Theatre. What a great audience. I mean we really had a lot of fun. Pink’s brought over a huge vat of hot dogs, with all of the condiments, the chili and everything. And right in the middle of the concert, I just started passing out Pink’s. We had a ball. I go to Pink’s a lot. They knew I was in town, and I think just as a nice gesture, they brought a lot of hot dogs to the dressing room,” adding that she was also a big fan of Original Tommy’s in downtown L.A.

Franklin touched on a variety of subjects throughout the interview, citing Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia Barrino as young singers she enjoyed and calling her induction as the first woman in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as “fabulous. I just loved that. I’ve gone to the event, and thoroughly enjoyed all of them.”

When McKay asked Franklin what she liked to do during her free time, Franklin just laughed.

“What free time, Maggie? I don’t have any of that! I’ve found that you just have to take some free time I really don’t do a lot. I just get out and maybe go to a concert, or go out for dinner, meet some of my friends. Walk or run a little bit, try to stay in shape.”

The WAVE Staff Remembers Aretha

Franklin’s passing has affected everyone at the WAVE, inspiring many of the on-air DJs to share their own words in tribute to the Queen of Soul.

“Aretha Franklin’s voice was bigger than an instrument. You can replace a guitar or piano, but not The Queen of Soul,” said Greg Mack. “She made you ‘feel’ and made you ‘think. You had to ‘respect’ her. She was a once in a lifetime gift for all of us to enjoy!”

Aretha Franklin (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“‘Aretha.’ It’s the answer so many of us give when someone asks us who we think is the greatest soul singer of all time,” shared Deborah Howell. “Just listen to Re Re sing ‘Lookin’ out…on the morning rain…’ and you’ll know why. She’s a soul stirrer. A conjurer. And the ultimate natural woman. Aretha inspired men with her accomplishments and empowered women with her fierce and proud spirit. And when she stepped up to the mic, she just plain flattened us with that voice.”

“My fondest memory of the Queen of Soul was seeing and hearing her sing ‘Amazing Grace’ at the funeral services for Luther Vandross,” Pat Prescott revealed. “They were great friends and she poured her heart out with her gospel roots on full display bringing everyone in Riverside Church to tears. She had the ability to do that with every song she sang; reaching in and touching that vulnerable part that lives in all of us with a voice that was clearly a gift from God. No one could touch the soaring highs, the primal screams and the growl of her lower register. I can only imagine the heavenly choir of superstars that will pay tribute to her in the months to come.”

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

“I had the opportunity of a lifetime—literally—to interview her,” Maggie McKay said of the time spent chatting it up with the Queen of Soul. “She was like an old friend. She made me feel at ease. We laughed, talked, and nothing was off limits. Aside from loving her music from day one of hearing it, I'll always be grateful I was able to see her in concert about three years ago, and more than that got to talk with her as if I'd known her all my life. Thank you, Aretha, for all the good you've put out in the world. You've made the world a better place.”

Related: