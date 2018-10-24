Drake's Favorite Teacher Texts Him Congrats For Record

Do you text any of your high school teachers 15 years after graduation? Drake does.

A former teacher congratulated him on breaking the Beatles’ record for the most top 10 Billboard Hot 100 songs in a year.

Drake posted the recent exchange on Instagram, writing: "My favorite teacher in high school still texts me as if I am coming to class this week and I love her for that."

The accomplishment in question refers to Drake’s collaboration with Bad Bunny. Their song “Mia” debuted at #5 on the chart, which also extended Drake’s record for the most top 10s among solo males.