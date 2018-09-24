Kanye West And Son Bond At The Ballpark

Watch them throw out ceremonial first pitches at White Sox game

September 24, 2018
Bob Diehl
Kanye West and his son Saint throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Kanye West spent some quality time with his son, Saint, in his hometown of Chicago this weekend. The two threw out ceremonial first pitches at the Cubs-White Sox game.

Related: Kanye Is Coming: A ‘Yeezus’ Sequel And An Album With Chance The Rapper Are On The Way

With Kanye’s song “Homecoming” blaring from the PA system, dad walked to the mound with his 2-year-old on his shoulders.  For the record, Kanye’s pitch came up a little short of home plate.

That wasn’t the only social media moment for Saint on Sunday. Still dressed in his Chicago Bulls attire, the toddler found a dancing partner in Chance the Rapper’s daughter, Kensli. The two jumped around to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” while Chance offered encouragement.

He posted the moment on his Instagram:

Tags: 
Kanye West
Chance the Rapper