Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Steals the Spotlight in "Broken & Beautiful" Video

Kelly Clarkson will be performing her energetic new song “Broken and Beautiful” at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and it might be a little hard to duplicate the cuteness factor that the new video offers.

Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose, makes an appearance in the clip alongside the animated characters from UglyDolls. The song is from the soundtrack to the movie, in which Clarkson voices “Moxy.”

UglyDolls will be released in theaters on May 3rd. The soundtrack also features songs by Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and Bebe Rexha.

Clarkson will host the BBMAs on May 1st in Las Vegas. The show will air live at 8pm ET on NBC.