Madonna Confirms New Album: The Mysterious 'Madame X'

The Material Girl is now Madame X. After months of hinting at new music, Madonna is ready to confirm a new album.

She’s been flooding her social media accounts with the most concrete teases yet. The highlight is a 60-second video in which she adds some mystery to the music. Madonna dons a variety of hats while detailing her new alter ego.

Related: Remembering the Prince and Madonna Duet From 'Like A Prayer' as the Album Turns 30

“I decided to call my record Madame X,” she begins. “Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. Madame X is a dancer, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a mother, a child, a teacher, a nun, a singer, a saint, a whore, and a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”

Madonna is already teasing the first new song. It's a collaboration with Maluma called "Medellin" that will be released in just two days - on Wednesday, April 17th.

There is no official release date for Madonna's first album since 2015’s Rebel Heart, but it’s probably safe to say it will be sooner rather than later at this point.