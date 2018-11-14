Netflix Launching Hip Hop Talent Show With Judges Cardi B, Chance The Rapper And T.I.
Find out how to audition for 'Rhythm + Flow'
November 14, 2018
Aspiring hip hop stars are getting their own talent show on Netflix.
Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. will be the judges on Rhythm + Flow. The competition will take place over 10 episodes that will air next fall. You can apply to audition right here.
T.I. is already promoting Rhythm + Flow on social media. He promised the show would be a different approach to anything fans have ever seen before.
Who’s the hottest undiscovered rapper you know? To let US know... Go to https://t.co/jyvtyoSNiy @chancetherapper @iamcardib @netflix It’s UP------------ pic.twitter.com/1WcoCAdG8w— T.I. (@Tip) November 13, 2018