SCREENSHOTS: Monsters Inc. TV Series Featuring Original Cast Members Coming to Disney+

We haven’t heard the last from Mike and Sulley. Disney is spinning off Monsters Inc. into a TV series for its new streaming platform.

Monsters at Work will bring back the voices of Billy Crystal and John Goodman for the animated show that is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2020. Other original cast members, including John Ratzenberger and Jennifer Tilly, are also on-board.

Disney says the show will follow Tylor Tuskmon, “an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a Jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley.” Tuskmon will be voiced by Ben Feldman, a newcomer to the franchise. Other fresh voices include Henry Winkler and Kelly Marie Tran.

Disney+ is expected to launch later this year. The Monsters Inc. characters are the latest additions to the company’s arsenal in its bid to compete with Netflix. Disney previously announced that Lucasfilm was developing a second Star Wars live-action series for the streaming service, and a live-action series centered on Marvel character Loki was also being developed.