Watch Gucci Mane Perform "I'm Not Goin'" on 'Kimmel'

Gucci Mane performed his new single, "I'm Not Goin'" with Kevin Gates on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The song appears on Gucci Mane’s upcoming 13th album, Evil Genius, which comes out this Friday.

The LP also features the Quavo collaboration,"BiPolar," and "Wake up in the Sky" with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black.

Jimmy Kimmel Live also shared a video of the two rappers backstage.