What do Ariana Grande and The Beatles Have in Common?

Ariana Grande is heating up before she cools down. The pop superstar now has the top three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s just the second time ever an artist has accomplished that feat. The first was the Beatles in 1964.

Grande’s “7 rings” is the #1 song in the country right now. “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” debuted at #2 and “thank u, next” rose from #7 to #3 to make history. But that’s not all. Grande also now owns the all-time record for most simultaneous top 40 hits by a female artist with 11.

All 11 tracks are from Grande’s new album thank u, next. It of course debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. Grande recently revealed that the multiple versions of the title song were written – including one that accounted for her and former fiancé Pete Davidson getting back together.