Books Recommended By Your Favorite Celebrities
By Carla Jara
To help ease the spread of coronavirus, measures to keep people at home have been put into place. But while staying home may seem like a good time, boredom can still hit. Combat weariness, gain some new insight, and stimulate your brain by picking up a good book. Here is a list of recommended reads by some notable people.
- Emma Watson - "Heart Berries" by Terese Marie Mailhot
"Nothing is too ugly for this world, I think it's just that people pretend not to see." @oursharedshelf's March/April pick is Heart Berries, the touching debut memoir by Terese Marie Mailhot; an unapologetically honest and immensely inspiring book. Read my OSS letter here: http://bit.ly/2GozZ8p #oursharedshelf
- Joe Rogan - "Empire of the Sun Moon" by S.C. Gwynne
I can't recommend this book enough. It was suggested to me by my friend, and fellow Hunter S. Thompson enthusiast @thejacka_lope and it just fucking grips you. It's an incredibly detailed account of some of the history of the plains Indians and the European settlers that they battled. It's vivid, and brutal, and incredibly sad. It's hard to believe a lot of this shit happened so recently. Much of it takes place in the mid 1800's. I find myself thinking about it all day. I've been listening to the audio book over the last week or so and it's just fucking amazing.
- Oprah - "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins
Hello, fellow book lovers! My next book club selection is "American Dirt" by @jeaninecummins. From the first sentence, I was IN. Like so many of us, I've read newspaper articles and watched television news stories and seen movies about the plight of families looking for a better life, but this story changed the way I see what it means to be a migrant in a whole new way. Tap the link in my bio to grab yourself a copy and follow @oprahsbookclub to join the conversation. We'll start discussing it soon -- #ReadWithUs
- Alanis Morissette - "The Power of Now" by Eckhart Tolle
- For Oprah's Super Soul Sundays, Alanis Morissette says, "I just had so much shame about wanting to learn," on hiding the self-improvement and spiritual books she'd devour.
Reese Witherspoon - "The Jetsetters" by Amanda Eyre Ward
Are you ready to set sail on a literary adventure? ? This month I am reading #TheJetsetters by @AmandaEyreWard! I love the sense of adventure in this story - it's about a disconnected family that reunites on a cruise ship traveling through Europe. -- If you're packing for spring break, be sure to include a copy of this fun read and follow along at @reesesbookclub!
J. Cole - "Eye of the Hurricane" by Rubin Carter
In an interview with British GQ, J. Cole says the book is "kind of inspiring - and it makes me think, 'man, what have I really done?'"
Ariana Grande - "Harry Potter" series by J.K. Rowling
- Emma Roberts - "We Wish You Luck" by Caroline Zancan
- Beyonce - "What Will it Take to Make a Woman President" by Marianne Schnall
- In an interview with Grazia magazine, Queen Bey says that the book, "...will inspire you to become a better leader."
- Leonardo DiCaprio - "Kiss the Ground" by Edward Bell
- Recommended by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation
Michelle Obama - "White Teeth" by Zadie Smith
"I love the way the story weaves together so many complex and powerful forces that affect our lives and our relationships," says Michelle Obama in an interview with the NY Times.
Jhene Aiko - "Becoming Supernatural" by Dr. Joe Dispenza
Taylor Swift - "Furious Love" by Sam Kashner & Nancy Schoenberger
Stevie Nicks - "Wuthering Heights" by Emily Bronte
Stevie Nicks is a fan of classic works by Emily and Charlotte Bronte, and in an interview with Farout Magazine she declares, "they were fantastic when I was a teenager and they still appeal to me now as a 63-year-old woman.'"
Mindy Kaling - "A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L'Engle
Lupita Nyong'o - "Not Quite Narwhal" by Jessie Sima
...and this was my choice for you. When researching for #Sulwe, I was reminded of how great children's books can soothe little ones, but also adults too. Not Quite Narwhal, written and illustrated by @jessie_sima and published by @simonkids, is one of those books for me. #SaveWithStories is a place to watch your favorite children's books read aloud in order to engage children out of school right now and to raise money to support those in need. Head over to @savewithstories to find out how you can help @savethechildren and @nokidhungry, and enjoy more stories. Take care. Stay home. Be well. ----------
Big Sean - "Ask and It Is Given" by Esther and Jerry Hicks
In an Instagram IGTV, Big Sean says that "[Ask and It Is Given> is probably one of my favorite books ever."
Brie Larson - "Autobiography of Red" by Anne Carson
Jared Leto - "Finn" by Jon Clinch
In a Tweet, Jared Leto called Finn "one of the best American novels ever written."
Kristen Bell - "The Gift of Failure" by Jessica Lahey
- Kerry Washington - "The Artist's Way" by Julia Cameron
I flew back to LA today. And on the flight I started re-reading one of my favorites. I picked this book up for the first time when I was 21-years-old. It completely changed my life. I did it again 10 years ago and the impact was again life altering. Something in my soul was stirring me to come back to it. So... here we go. Not sure how much I'll do or what my timeline will be but I'm excited to meet myself on this path again. Xo Happy New Decade --