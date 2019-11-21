Cannabis Brand Backed by Jay-Z Opens First Dispensary in Southern California

There are lots of brands jumping into the cannabis business - but not all of them have the high caliber support of one of the biggest rappers in the world.

Caliva, an award-winning cannabis brand headquartered in San Jose, announced earlier this year that Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, would "enter into a multi-year partnership with Caliva as Chief Brand Strategist".

This position would not only influence the creative direction and strategy of the brand, but would also allow Jay-Z to "increase the economic participation of citizens returning from incarceration...through advocacy, job training, and overall employee and workforce development".

The brand has previously only been located in northern California, but this week opened its Deli by Caliva dispensary in Bellflower. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the store is stylized in the theme of "an old-fashioned New York deli" and is inspired by its Deli weed line that launched in January.

The dispensary will sell a variety of cannabis products, including flowers, pre-rolls, vapes, and more.

The storefront has been in development since before Jay-Z joined the company, but it is expected that his ideas and influence will begin to be integrated next year.

The brand also announced last week that they would begin delivering their products across Southern California. The described delivery zone includes "cities south of Los Angeles, north of Huntington Beach, east of Carson, and west of Anaheim".