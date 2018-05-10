Child Safety And Home Security

If you’re the parent of young children, your main priority is keeping them safe. And while you can only do so much to protect your kids from the dangers of the outside world, you can take certain steps to make your home as safe as possible.

Security screens can help protect your child from fall-related injury

While their primary function is to keep home invaders out, security screens can also keep your children in. Kids love exploring their environment, but they don’t know which parts of a home are safe and which aren’t. Consequently, the World Health Organization reports that falling is a leading cause of death for children age 5 to 9. However, by installing Wynstan USA’s Crimsafe Security Screens over your home’s windows, you can lower your child’s risk factor for fall-related injury or death. Made with 304 Grade Stainless Steel mesh, Crimsafe screens can withstand impacts of up to 500 Joules (5 times the recommended amount!).

They can also keep out dangerous burning debris

Another notable feature of Crimsafe security screens is its mesh, which has an aperture size of 1.5mm x 1.5mm. As such, it is highly effective at keeping out the kind of burning debris that can float through the home when a wildfire breaks out. As California has both high winds and a slew of major wildfires every year, the state is estimated to have incurred $180 billion in losses in 2017 alone. Southland homeowners that want to keep their children and belongings safe from floating embers should invest in corrosion-resistant Crimsafe security screens, which can aid in keeping embers out of your home.



And they act as an effective anti-burglar deterrent

According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, 95 percent of home invasions occur as the result of a forcible entry through a door or window. As Crimsafe’s security screens can’t be pried loose, cut or kicked in, they are a highly effective deterrent against burglars who target vulnerable homes that can be accessed quickly and with minimum of effort. As 7.2 percent of home burglaries result in a resident being injured, home security products like Crimsafe’s Tensile-Tuff mesh screens and security doors can provide parents with real peace of mind.

