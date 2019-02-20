A Complete List of Winners at the PAFF

A full list of the winners of the 27th Annual Pan African Film Filmmaker Awards.

Best Narrative Feature

Sprinter (Jamaica) Directed by Storm Saulter

Honorable Mention: Ellen (South Africa) Directed by Daryne Joshua

Best First Feature Narrative

Skin in the Game (US) Directed by Adisa

Honorable Mention: Veronica's Wish (Uganda) Directed by Rehema Nanfuka

Best Feature Documentary

Mr. Soul! (US) Directed by Melissa Haizlip

Honorable Mention: Oliver Tambo Have You Heard from Johannesburg (South Africa/Netherlands/ UK/US) Directed by Connie Field

Best Short Documentary

120 Years (US) Directed by Matt Nadel & Lukas Cox

Honorable Mention: The Infamous Future (US) Directed by Richard Butterworth

Best Short Narrative

Twelfth Round (Australia) Directed by Nir Shelter

Honorable Mention: Time 2 Surrender, Directed by Elvis Nolasco

PAFF Programmers’ Award-Narrative Short

The Fisherman (Ghana) Directed by Zoey Martinson

PAFF Programmers’ Award - Documentary Short

Sincerely, The Black Kids (US) Directed by Miles Iton

PAFF Programmers’ Award - Documentary Feature

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes (UK) Directed by Sophie Huber &Boss: The Black Experience in Business (US) Directed by Stanley Nelson

PAFF Programmers’ Award - Narrative Feature

Lara and the Beat (Nigeria) Directed by Tosin Coker

PAFF Directors’ Award - Feature Documentary

Oliver Tambo: Have You Heard from Johannesburg (South Africa/Netherlands/ UK/US) Directed by Connie Field

PAFF Directors’ Award - Feature Narrative

Nine Nights (UK) Veronica McKenzie

PAFF Directors’ Award - Narrative Short

Bail (UK) Directed by Kwame Lestrade

PAFF Directors’ Award - Documentary Short

Power to Heal (US) Directed by Charles Burnett & Daniel Loewenthal

Audience Award - Short Documentary

Bakosó: Afrobeats de Cuba (US) Directed by Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi

Audience Audience Award - Narrative Short

Pas Honteux (US) Directed by John D. Tucker

Award - Documentary Feature

Ali's Comeback: The Untold Story (US) Directed by Art L. Jones

Audience Award - Narrative Feature

Rattlesnakes (UK/US) Directed by Julius Amedume

