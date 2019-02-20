A Complete List of Winners at the PAFF
A full list of the winners of the 27th Annual Pan African Film Filmmaker Awards.
Best Narrative Feature
Sprinter (Jamaica) Directed by Storm Saulter
Honorable Mention: Ellen (South Africa) Directed by Daryne Joshua
Best First Feature Narrative
Skin in the Game (US) Directed by Adisa
Honorable Mention: Veronica's Wish (Uganda) Directed by Rehema Nanfuka
Best Feature Documentary
Mr. Soul! (US) Directed by Melissa Haizlip
Honorable Mention: Oliver Tambo Have You Heard from Johannesburg (South Africa/Netherlands/ UK/US) Directed by Connie Field
Best Short Documentary
120 Years (US) Directed by Matt Nadel & Lukas Cox
Honorable Mention: The Infamous Future (US) Directed by Richard Butterworth
Best Short Narrative
Twelfth Round (Australia) Directed by Nir Shelter
Honorable Mention: Time 2 Surrender, Directed by Elvis Nolasco
PAFF Programmers’ Award-Narrative Short
The Fisherman (Ghana) Directed by Zoey Martinson
PAFF Programmers’ Award - Documentary Short
Sincerely, The Black Kids (US) Directed by Miles Iton
PAFF Programmers’ Award - Documentary Feature
Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes (UK) Directed by Sophie Huber &Boss: The Black Experience in Business (US) Directed by Stanley Nelson
PAFF Programmers’ Award - Narrative Feature
Lara and the Beat (Nigeria) Directed by Tosin Coker
PAFF Directors’ Award - Feature Documentary
Oliver Tambo: Have You Heard from Johannesburg (South Africa/Netherlands/ UK/US) Directed by Connie Field
PAFF Directors’ Award - Feature Narrative
Nine Nights (UK) Veronica McKenzie
PAFF Directors’ Award - Narrative Short
Bail (UK) Directed by Kwame Lestrade
PAFF Directors’ Award - Documentary Short
Power to Heal (US) Directed by Charles Burnett & Daniel Loewenthal
Audience Award - Short Documentary
Bakosó: Afrobeats de Cuba (US) Directed by Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi
Audience Audience Award - Narrative Short
Pas Honteux (US) Directed by John D. Tucker
Award - Documentary Feature
Ali's Comeback: The Untold Story (US) Directed by Art L. Jones
Audience Award - Narrative Feature
Rattlesnakes (UK/US) Directed by Julius Amedume
For more info about the PAFF click HERE.