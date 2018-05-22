“Jake & the Angel” by Dave Caprita

The Hollywood Fringe Festival returns over the next few weeks and it’s bigger than ever. Live theater venues all over Los Angeles are presenting original and never before seen plays and productions including a short one-act written, produced and featuring 94.7 The Wave’s own weekend host, Dave Caprita.

It’s called “Jake & the Angel”, a modern fable based on the Biblical story of Jacob and the Angel with a Hollywood twist. It’s touching, revealing and hilarious as Jake, a movie producer runs up against his bothersome guardian angel on a Malibu beach. The “Jake” premiere is Saturday, June 2, at Studio Stage, 520 Western Avenue between Melrose and Beverly. The full dates and times are attached. You can go to hollywoodfringefestival.org for tix and more information. See you at the theater this Fringe season!

​