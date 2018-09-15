Deborah Howell Travels to Boston with Adventures By Disney

We’re here at last! In Beantown for the inauguration of Adventures By Disney: Boston. It’s a long weekend escape packed with all kinds of amazing experiences—from a clambake on Thompson Island to a Harvard University tour to a privately guided Freedom Trail walk with costumed guides to rowing on The Charles to a private after hours dinner at the Boston Tea Party Ships—there’s stimulation around every cobblestone corner.



As Bostonians like to say, “This is gonna be a totally wicked-awesome Adventure!”

For today, I had free time to roam around the city and take in the sights.



Lush Commonwealth Ave reminded me of the broad residential boulevards of Paris that lead away from the Arch De Triomphe. Just so lovely.



Every other person here seems to be a runner who went to a prestigious university— BU, Harvard and MIT-clad sprinters own the Esplanade and The Boston Common.

Drivers here are quite courteous of pedestrians—miraculous—and makes walking this city a true pleasure. So many postcard moments among the quaint streets of the Back Bay and Copley Square.And the late sunlight reflecting off the leaded windows of the brownstones on Beacon Hill can stop your heart from beating.Longfellow bridge offers stunning views of skullers and sailors—and lovebirds gathered on a small bridge as the last rays of the day slide into the Charles. My soul is officially stolen.As the lights wink on up and down trendy Newberry street,Itadaki Izakaya Japanese Gastropub beckons. I order itadaki style Boston clam chowder and buttered toast just because I can’t fathom what that might taste like. At my street side table under the string lights I nurse a local IPA and watch the rhythms of the neighborhood. It may sound so strange, but I feel utterly at home here.Can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings!

~ Deborah Howell