A Bronx Tale Is A Blast at the Pantages Theatre!

Media Night at A Bronx Tale was a star-studded affair. After all, there were some pretty big names behind this production as well as on the red carpet. Robert DeNiro shared direction duties with Jerry Zaks. The music is by the formidable Alan Menken, and noneother than Chazz Palminteri wrote the book.

Having lived in New York for 23 years, this production struck home right away with the doo wop singers on the corner and the faded Italian flags hanging from the brownstones on Belmont Avenue. We follow the story of Young Calogero who's torn between the temptations of "the life" of small-time gangsters and the straight and narrow road of his blue-collar father. Pre-teen Frankie Leone wears the black leather jacket well and sings with conviction as he rolls those dice for his tough-guy idol, Sonny.

Think of this as a modern-day West Side Story (with a twist of The Godfather) where Calogero is Tony and Jane is Maria. Then just kick back and roll with the rhythm of the streets. Anyone who's lived in New York or even visted can enjoy dipping back into the scene for this highly entertaining coming-of-age tale.

This well cast and well directed national tour plays the Hollywood Pantages through November 25th. It's an audience-grabber--so go get grabbed, baby!

For more information please visit: hollywoodpantages.com