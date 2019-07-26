Deborah Howell Talks Newport Beach, New Music, and More with Common

Deborah Howell chats with Common about his newest album, "Let Love", and Common adds that this will be an album "that you'd love to hear on vinyl" even though the new album will be available in all mediums. Common has already dropped two singles off of "Let Love", "Her Love" and "Hercules". Common gives Deborah some context behind the two newest singles and shares what it's like to perform his new music. Common also discusses the powerful energy that Swizz Beats contributes to his new song, "Hercules". Along with talking about new music Deborah asks the deeper questions about reliving his best personal and professional moments. Listen to the full interview right here!

