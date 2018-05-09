Deborah Howell Travel Tips: 3 Alternatives to Car Rentals

Here’s a pretty easy way to save a bunch of money on your next trip. Skip renting a car and opt for one of these three alternatives:

1. Consider sharing a car. A service like Turo lets you rent a car from an owner, saving you roughly 30 per cent over a traditional car rental. A person can list their car for rental during specific times in a specific city and rent it out for an advertised amount. (Sort of like AirBnB for cars.) Cool, huh?

2. Hail a ride. If you don’t think you’ll be needing a car more than a few times during your trip, a service like Lyft or Uber can save you some real bucks on that daily rental car fee. And, you can keep your eyes on the sights instead of glued to the road, which will make your trip all the more pleasurable.

3. Drive On Demand. What if your local car dealership got into the car rental biz? It’s not quite up and running yet, but it’s in the works, from Spireon. Here’s how it will work: You go to a name-brand car dealership, download their app, look at all the available cars and pick your favorite from the list. Specify the time frame you need the car and use the GPS to locate your dream vacation car on the lot. Unlock the car using the mobile app, and you’re on your merry way! No lines, no hassle.

Bonus idea: Some hotels have a courtesy car you can use—some are even chauffeured! Of course, it might not always be available to you, but most hotels offer bike loaners, or you can always call a cab or an Uber or Lyft when the courtesy car is already taken. (Source)

Happy Travels!