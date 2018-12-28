Deborah Howell's Take On New Year's Resolutions

OK, it's that time of year again to really wrack the brain for a New Year's Resolution that's actually keep-able. Every year at Lent I vow to give up "extra" table salt and every New Year I do the same. And yet....that salt shaker seems to win me over every time. Sigh.

So in 2019, let's just say I'll be mindful of the extra salt but try a new resolution: to be a better listener. To really hear people and try to understand their point of views, be empathetic with their concerns, and to celebrate fully their triumphs and joyful moments.

In that spirit, here are my Top 10 Quotes about Listening:

"Wisdom is the reward you get for a lifetime of listening when you'd have preferred to talk." --Doug Larson "One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say." --Bryant H. McGill "If you make listening and observation your occupation, you will gain much more than you can by talk." --Robert Baden-Powell "Listening is a magnetic and strange thing, a creative force. The friends who listen to us are the ones we move toward. When we are listened to, it creates us, makes us unfold and expand." --Karl A. Menniger "Most of the successful people I've known are the ones who do more listening than talking." --Bernard Baruch "Listening is being able to be changed by the other person." --Alan Alda "Everything in writing begins with language. Language begins with listening." --Jeanette Winterson "There is as much wisdom in listening as there is in speaking--and that goes for all relationships, not just romantic ones." --Daniel Dae Kim "The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn't said" --Peter Drucker "When people talk, listen completely. Most people never listen." --Ernest Hemingway

Here's to a wonderful and inspiring new year where we all talk a little bit less and listen a little bit more.

Happy New Year!