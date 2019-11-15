We're Broadcasting Live From The Most Magical Place on Earth

This Monday, November 18th, from 12pm-3pm PST, Deborah Howell will be hosting a special holiday broadcast live from the most magical place on Earth, Disneyland! Tune in for all the special details about what you can look forward to this Holiday season at Disneyland, and of course, catch all your favorite songs on the WAVE throughout the day! Stay tuned for details about how you can win tickets to the park this holiday season! Follow @947thewave on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for all things Disney this Monday, and use #HolidaysBeginHere to be part of the conversation!